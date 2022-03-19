F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,475 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,775 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 3.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HP by 71.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.