Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fuwei Films from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $7.00 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.