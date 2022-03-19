Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $7.35 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FUSN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $275,331. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 88,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

