Fury Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:FURY) Shares Up 2.4%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEMKT:FURY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. 200,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

About Fury Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

