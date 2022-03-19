Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.74 ($52.47).

FPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of FPE stock remained flat at $€26.00 ($28.57) during mid-day trading on Monday. 240,477 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($49.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.72.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

