Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 32,245 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,245 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Global Payments worth $52,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Global Payments by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,752,000 after purchasing an additional 648,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

