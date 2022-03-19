Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,757 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Caesarstone worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Caesarstone by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caesarstone by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Caesarstone by 60.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Caesarstone by 30.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 526,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 121,414 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $397.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSTE shares. TheStreet downgraded Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

