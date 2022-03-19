Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) PT Lowered to €57.00

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. Fraport has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

