Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 617,500 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 523,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of FELE opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $75.16 and a one year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.