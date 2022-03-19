Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.67.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.05. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.77 and a 52-week high of C$9.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

