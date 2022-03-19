Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.35. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 528,673 shares changing hands.

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 2,420,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,405,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 1,189,826 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 940,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

