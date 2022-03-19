Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.35. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 528,673 shares changing hands.
FSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.
The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
