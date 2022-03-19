Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on FTV. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Shares of FTV opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Fortive has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.61.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after buying an additional 2,413,002 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 110.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

