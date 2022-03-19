Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $350.09. 6,748,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

