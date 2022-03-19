Fortem Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $274.83. 2,437,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,726. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.22 and its 200 day moving average is $272.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

