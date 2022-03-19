Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after acquiring an additional 624,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.59. 4,777,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,596. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.06. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

