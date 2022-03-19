Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 21,714 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,139,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,857. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $29.31.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

