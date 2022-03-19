Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 869 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,931,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

