Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 685 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $88.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.43. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

