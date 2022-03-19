Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 6,459 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

