Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 119 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

TSLA traded up $33.79 on Friday, hitting $905.39. 33,409,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,135,832. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $909.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $902.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $932.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

