Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.31.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

