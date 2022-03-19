Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.05 on Friday, hitting $351.49. 83,047,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,497,023. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

