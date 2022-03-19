Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $304,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.21. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

