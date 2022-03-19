Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Masimo makes up approximately 1.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.08% of Masimo worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,125,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Masimo by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Masimo by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Masimo by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.60.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MASI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.68. 1,964,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.32.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

