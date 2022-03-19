Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 1,187 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in CME Group by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 301,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,400. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

