Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on F. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.90.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Ford Motor by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.