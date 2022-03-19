Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.83% from the stock’s previous close.
FHTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $586.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.05. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
