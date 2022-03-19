Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.83% from the stock’s previous close.

FHTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $586.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.05. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

