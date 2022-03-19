Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $933,000.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as £9,330 ($12,132.64) and last traded at GBX 9,350 ($121.59), with a volume of 526776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,260 ($120.42).

FLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a £138 ($179.45) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($207.93) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($201.56) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($201.56) to £138 ($179.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £151.24 ($196.67).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of £119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £16.85 billion and a PE ratio of -40.56.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

