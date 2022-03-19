Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLGZY. Morgan Stanley lowered Flughafen Zürich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.00.

FLGZY opened at $7.20 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

