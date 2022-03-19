Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of FND traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.64. 708,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,480. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average is $118.49. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

