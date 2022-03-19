First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.78

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.78 and traded as high as $21.81. First United shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 6,255 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FUNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First United in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 25.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First United Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

