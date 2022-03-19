First United Bank & Trust Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.75. The stock had a trading volume of 598,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,080. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.63 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

