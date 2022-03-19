First United Bank & Trust Purchases 96 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.92. 5,113,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.15 and its 200-day moving average is $250.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

