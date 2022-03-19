First United Bank & Trust Purchases 685 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

DG stock traded up $7.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.63. 3,022,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,849. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

