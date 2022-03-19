First United Bank & Trust Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 666.1% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $5.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.52 and its 200 day moving average is $285.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $234.70 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

