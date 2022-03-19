First United Bank & Trust Has $2.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 224,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 647,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,842,000 after buying an additional 270,845 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 417,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after buying an additional 35,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 700,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,895,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,668. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

