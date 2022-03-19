First United Bank & Trust Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.55. 5,951,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,051,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.85. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $113.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

