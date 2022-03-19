First United Bank & Trust Acquires 75 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after buying an additional 200,327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,967,000 after buying an additional 34,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.23.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,100. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.