First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.27. 18,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 66,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67.
