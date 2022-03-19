First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.81. 300,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 303,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29.
