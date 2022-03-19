First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF (LON:FBT) Trading Down 3.2%

First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF (LON:FBT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,274.33 ($16.57) and last traded at GBX 1,279.70 ($16.64). 89 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,321.80 ($17.19).
The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,331.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,432.43.
First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF Company Profile (LON:FBT)
