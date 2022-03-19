First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Down 15.8% in February

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDNI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 197,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 282.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $28.16 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

