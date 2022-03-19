First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.48

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$39.48 and last traded at C$39.25, with a volume of 574640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.47.

FM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a C$39.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.25 billion and a PE ratio of 27.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,922,094. Insiders sold a total of 194,929 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,682 over the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

