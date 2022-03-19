First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First National during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in First National in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First National by 4.7% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get First National alerts:

Shares of FXNC stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. First National has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.