First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Critical Review

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SB Financial Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SB Financial Group and First Mid Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First Mid Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SB Financial Group and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 25.17% 10.78% 1.17% First Mid Bancshares 20.31% 11.26% 1.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SB Financial Group and First Mid Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $72.60 million 2.03 $18.28 million $2.46 8.30 First Mid Bancshares $252.78 million 3.25 $51.49 million $2.86 14.06

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SB Financial Group pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. SB Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats SB Financial Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products. The Wealth Management business line offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals and employee benefit services for business enterprises. The Insurance Brokerage business line provides commercial lines insurance to businesses as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was founded on September 8, 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

