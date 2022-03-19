First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.05.

Several analysts recently commented on FR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.39. The company had a trading volume of 848,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.00. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$479,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,805,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,468,216.35. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$92,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,248,200. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,821 shares of company stock valued at $135,830 and have sold 1,144,233 shares valued at $15,351,112.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

