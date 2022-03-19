First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Trading Down 1.5%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 0.28.

First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

