First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Trading Down 1.5%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 0.28.
About First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)
