Financial Contrast: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Horizon Group Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $420.30 million 3.84 $56.85 million $0.26 63.81 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Horizon Group Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.09, suggesting a potential upside of 21.12%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 13.53% 2.89% 0.42% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland on

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.