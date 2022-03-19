Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,676 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,831,000 after purchasing an additional 889,665 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61,893 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 68,176 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 34,537 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FREL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 370,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,543. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.