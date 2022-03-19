FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $227.98, but opened at $220.22. FedEx shares last traded at $222.07, with a volume of 10,241 shares traded.

The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

